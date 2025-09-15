The Analyst Verdict: CNX Resources In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

CNX Resources CNX underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.4, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.33% from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CNX Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $24.00 $26.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $33.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CNX Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CNX Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNX Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering CNX Resources: A Closer Look

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Understanding the Numbers: CNX Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 76.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 79.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, CNX Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.