11 Analysts Assess IonQ: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated IonQ IONQ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IonQ and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 11.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $54.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive IonQ. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $61.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $80.00 $60.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Announces Buy $70.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IonQ's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IonQ's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: IonQ displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 81.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -854.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IonQ's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

