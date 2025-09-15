Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Builders FirstSource

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Builders FirstSource BLDR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $136.5, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has decreased by 6.43% from the previous average price target of $145.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Builders FirstSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $145.00 $145.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $128.00 $118.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $129.00 $132.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $145.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $155.00 $165.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $145.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Builders FirstSource's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Stay up to date on Builders FirstSource analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Builders FirstSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.99% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.27.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

