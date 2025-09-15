Breaking Down Murphy Oil: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Murphy Oil MUR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.29, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.38% increase from the previous average price target of $25.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Murphy Oil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $22.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Murphy Oil's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Murphy Oil analyst ratings.

Get to Know Murphy Oil Better

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Key Indicators: Murphy Oil's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Murphy Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.