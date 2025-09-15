Essex Property Trust Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Essex Property Trust ESS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $292.79, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. A 5.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $309.32.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Essex Property Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $283.00 $279.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $279.00 $325.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $304.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $283.00 $295.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $335.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $279.00 $285.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $309.00 $320.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $355.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $307.00 $306.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $305.50 $301.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $315.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essex Property Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Essex Property Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

