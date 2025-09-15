Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Equity Residential

Equity Residential EQR has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Equity Residential, presenting an average target of $75.05, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Experiencing a 2.72% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $77.15.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Equity Residential by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $71.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $78.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $75.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $78.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $72.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $80.50 $80.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $76.00 $84.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Equity Residential's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Residential analyst ratings.

Discovering Equity Residential: A Closer Look

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Financial Milestones: Equity Residential's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Residential's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.