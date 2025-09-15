What Analysts Are Saying About Vital Energy Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Vital Energy VTLE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vital Energy, presenting an average target of $18.4, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 27.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $25.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vital Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Derrick Whitfield Texas Capital Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vital Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vital Energy: A Closer Look

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Financial Milestones: Vital Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vital Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

