Expert Outlook: NNN REIT Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for NNN REIT NNN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.83, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has increased by 0.37% from the previous average price target of $43.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NNN REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $46.00 $44.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $44.00 $46.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $43.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $44.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NNN REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know NNN REIT Better

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Breaking Down NNN REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NNN REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

