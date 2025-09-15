Expert Outlook: Northern Oil & Gas Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Northern Oil & Gas NOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.57, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.05% lower than the prior average price target of $31.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $32.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $32.00 $33.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $33.00 $34.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Northern Oil & Gas's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Northern Oil & Gas's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

