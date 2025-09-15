Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Extra Space Storage

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Extra Space Storage EXR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Extra Space Storage, presenting an average target of $153.8, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. This current average has decreased by 4.77% from the previous average price target of $161.50.

The perception of Extra Space Storage by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $147.00 $146.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $162.00 $166.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Lowers Neutral $150.00 $165.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $146.00 $169.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $150.00 $158.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $169.00 $178.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $146.00 $148.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $148.00 $160.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Extra Space Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Extra Space Storage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Understanding the Numbers: Extra Space Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Extra Space Storage's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

