Demystifying Ovintiv: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Ovintiv OVV over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.0, along with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Ovintiv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $58.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $52.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Jason Bouvier Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $51.00 $48.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ovintiv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ovintiv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ovintiv analyst ratings.

Discovering Ovintiv: A Closer Look

Ovintiv Inc is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of high-quality assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations also include the marketing of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: USA Operations, and Canadian Operations. The USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada.

Ovintiv: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ovintiv's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

