Mid-America Apartment Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mid-America Apartment MAA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $156.83, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $142.00. This current average has decreased by 5.43% from the previous average price target of $165.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Mid-America Apartment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $154.00 $152.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $156.00 $173.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $170.00 $180.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $150.00 $161.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $169.00 $177.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $156.00 $172.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $152.00 $155.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $153.00 $170.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $155.00 $163.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $155.00 $158.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Sell $142.00 $149.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mid-America Apartment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Mid-America Apartment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mid-America Apartment analyst ratings.

Delving into Mid-America Apartment's Background

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Mid-America Apartment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Mid-America Apartment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

