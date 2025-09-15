Demystifying Macerich: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Macerich MAC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Macerich, revealing an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.29% from the previous average price target of $17.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Macerich among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $20.00 $18.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $16.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Underweight $19.00 $18.00 Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Macerich's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Macerich's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Macerich analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Macerich

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in March 2025.

Key Indicators: Macerich's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Macerich's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.9% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, Macerich adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.