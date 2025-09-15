4 Analysts Have This To Say About Enanta Pharma

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enanta Pharma ENTA in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.25, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A 7.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enanta Pharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $12.00 $20.00 Ed Arce WestPark Capital Announces Buy $24.00 - Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enanta Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Enanta Pharma's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Enanta Pharma

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company which uses robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to focus on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. Uses virology and immunology method for curing the diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

Financial Insights: Enanta Pharma

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Enanta Pharma displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enanta Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -99.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -21.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enanta Pharma's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enanta Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

