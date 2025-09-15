Deep Dive Into Carnival Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Carnival CCL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.54, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.04% increase from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carnival. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00 Nicholas Thomas B of A Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $31.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $36.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $27.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $30.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $27.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Nicholas Thomas B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carnival. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carnival compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carnival's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Carnival's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carnival analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Carnival: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Carnival showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.46% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carnival's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carnival's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carnival's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.86.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.