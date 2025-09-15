Expert Outlook: Micron Technology Through The Eyes Of 29 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Micron Technology MU over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 29 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 15 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 12 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $161.79, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.08% from the previous average price target of $139.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Micron Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $155.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Sanjeev Rana CLSA Announces Outperform $155.00 - Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $150.00 - James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $163.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $165.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $135.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $98.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $140.00 $84.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $172.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Micron Technology's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

