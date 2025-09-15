Deep Dive Into Union Pacific Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Union Pacific UNP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $259.24, a high estimate of $286.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Marking an increase of 2.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $253.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Union Pacific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $251.00 $250.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $257.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $257.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $270.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $238.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Outperform $277.00 $270.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $260.00 $250.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $238.00 $244.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $285.00 $250.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $286.00 $271.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $270.00 $258.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $244.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $271.00 $267.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $220.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Neutral $231.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $260.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Union Pacific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Union Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Union Pacific analyst ratings.

Delving into Union Pacific's Background

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Union Pacific's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Union Pacific displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.