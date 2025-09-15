What Analysts Are Saying About Bitdeer Technologies Stock

Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies BTDR were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.33, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.74% from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Bitdeer Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bitdeer Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bitdeer Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bitdeer Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into Bitdeer Technologies's Background

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

A Deep Dive into Bitdeer Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bitdeer Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 56.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -94.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.