Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Healthcare Realty Trust Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Healthcare Realty Trust HR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.2, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.41% from the previous average price target of $17.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Healthcare Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Healthcare Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthcare Realty Trust analyst ratings.

Get to Know Healthcare Realty Trust Better

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Healthcare Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Healthcare Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.95% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.