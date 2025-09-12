Breaking Down Centene: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Centene CNC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 16 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 7 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Centene, revealing an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 34.88%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Centene among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $45.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $33.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $48.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $45.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $42.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $43.00 $51.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $38.00 $65.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $28.00 $68.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $72.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $73.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $84.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $52.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $85.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $40.00 $71.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $70.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $65.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $52.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $90.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $80.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Centene: A Closer Look

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Centene: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Centene showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.36% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

