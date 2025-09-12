Breaking Down Xylem: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Xylem XYL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $154.5, along with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a 8.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $142.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Xylem's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $140.00 $125.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $130.00 $125.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $164.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $162.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $162.00 $141.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $152.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Xylem. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Xylem's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Xylem

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $8.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

Xylem's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Xylem's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xylem's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

