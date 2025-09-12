Analyst Expectations For Lovesac's Future

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lovesac LOVE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Lovesac and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 4.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lovesac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Forte Maxim Group Lowers Buy $33.00 $38.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lovesac. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lovesac's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Lovesac Better

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Lovesac's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lovesac's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lovesac's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lovesac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

