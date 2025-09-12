What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries WGO underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.9, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.45%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Winnebago Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Lowers Buy $42.00 $60.00 Scott Stember Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $30.00 $37.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $42.00 $50.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $40.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Winnebago Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Winnebago Industries's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Winnebago Industries analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Winnebago Industries Better

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Winnebago Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.39% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.