Expert Outlook: Lululemon Athletica Through The Eyes Of 28 Analysts

28 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lululemon Athletica LULU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 19 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 15 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $223.07, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average represents a 21.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $284.89.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Lululemon Athletica's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Announces Hold $175.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $191.00 $224.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $220.00 $350.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $240.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $200.00 $232.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $205.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $209.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $165.00 $200.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $205.00 $324.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $260.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $180.00 $265.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $200.00 $360.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $192.00 $238.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $210.00 $300.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $303.00 $375.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $238.00 $317.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $220.00 $270.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $375.00 $405.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $370.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $223.00 $280.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $225.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $240.00 $290.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $260.00 $340.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $270.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $200.00 $270.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $224.00 $303.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lululemon Athletica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Lululemon Athletica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lululemon Athletica Better

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Key Indicators: Lululemon Athletica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lululemon Athletica showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.5% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.