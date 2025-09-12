Assessing Flagstar Financial: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial FLG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Flagstar Financial, presenting an average target of $13.92, a high estimate of $16.50, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 2.35% from the previous average price target of $13.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Flagstar Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.50 $12.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $15.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $16.50 $15.50 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Buy $14.50 $14.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flagstar Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Flagstar Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Flagstar Financial: A Closer Look

Flagstar Financial Inc operates over 400 branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses.

Financial Milestones: Flagstar Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Flagstar Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flagstar Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flagstar Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

