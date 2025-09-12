4 Analysts Have This To Say About Sun Country Airlines

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Sun Country Airlines SNCY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sun Country Airlines, revealing an average target of $18.25, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 2.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sun Country Airlines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Kirby JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sun Country Airlines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sun Country Airlines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sun Country Airlines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sun Country Airlines's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sun Country Airlines analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc operates low-cost air carriers. The business has two operating segments: Passenger and Cargo. The passenger segment has two internal passenger groups Scheduled service and Charter. The Cargo segment provides air cargo services. The majority of the revenue is from the passenger segment.

Key Indicators: Sun Country Airlines's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sun Country Airlines's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Country Airlines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Country Airlines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sun Country Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.