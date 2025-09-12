Assessing General Motors: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for General Motors GM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.0, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.02% from the previous average price target of $52.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive General Motors is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $55.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $55.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $38.00 $34.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $65.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $45.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of General Motors's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on General Motors analyst ratings.

Get to Know General Motors Better

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining General Motors's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.76% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.