A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Deckers Outdoor Through 18 Analysts

Deckers Outdoor DECK underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 6 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 2 6 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.11, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. A decline of 0.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Deckers Outdoor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $141.00 $134.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $137.00 $123.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $144.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $134.00 $128.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $90.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $123.00 $140.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $144.00 $169.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $114.00 $128.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $90.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deckers Outdoor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

