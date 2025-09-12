A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $502.67, with a high estimate of $554.00 and a low estimate of $428.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.34% increase from the previous average price target of $435.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $526.00 $428.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $500.00 - Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $554.00 $390.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $485.00 $483.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $523.00 $458.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $428.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease with high unmet medical need that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and premature mortality. The company's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1353.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

