Expert Outlook: Canaan Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Canaan CAN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.64, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. A 15.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $4.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Canaan's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $1.50 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Canaan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Canaan compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Canaan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Canaan's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Canaan's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment and the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain. The revenues of the company are derived from the sales of Bitcoin mining machines and related parts and accessories. Geographically, the company derives its maximum revenue from United States.

Financial Insights: Canaan

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Canaan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canaan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canaan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canaan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Canaan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

