Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Southwest Airlines

Analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines LUV over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.5, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.00, the current average has increased by 11.29%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Southwest Airlines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $28.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $30.00 $25.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $34.00 $40.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $40.00 $40.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $26.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $34.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Southwest Airlines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Southwest Airlines's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Southwest Airlines's Background

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some rows with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process and merchandising to offer assigned seats and more fare categories, including a basic economy class that will more directly compete with other airlines' offerings and appear for the first time in travel aggregators' search results.

Southwest Airlines: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Southwest Airlines's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.5%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Southwest Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

