Assessing Delta Air Lines: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Delta Air Lines DAL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $73.67, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.61% from the previous average price target of $67.83.

The standing of Delta Air Lines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $72.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $67.00 $60.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $58.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Delta Air Lines's Background

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Understanding the Numbers: Delta Air Lines's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Delta Air Lines's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.22.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

