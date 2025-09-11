Analyst Expectations For Mohawk Industries's Future

Mohawk Industries MHK has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mohawk Industries, revealing an average target of $129.71, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a 7.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $121.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mohawk Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $120.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $111.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $123.00 $119.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $123.00 $124.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $142.00 $130.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Mohawk Industries's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Breaking Down Mohawk Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mohawk Industries's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Mohawk Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

