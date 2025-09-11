The Analyst Verdict: Warner Bros. Discovery In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.25, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.92, the current average has increased by 10.29%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Warner Bros. Discovery is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $10.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $13.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $9.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Bros. Discovery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warner Bros. Discovery compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Warner Bros. Discovery's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Warner Bros. Discovery analyst ratings.

Get to Know Warner Bros. Discovery Better

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

Key Indicators: Warner Bros. Discovery's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Warner Bros. Discovery displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Warner Bros. Discovery's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Warner Bros. Discovery's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

