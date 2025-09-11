4 Analysts Have This To Say About Comfort Systems USA

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comfort Systems USA FIX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Comfort Systems USA and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $682.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $810.00 and a low estimate of $581.00. Observing a 26.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $538.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Comfort Systems USA among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $810.00 $630.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $710.00 $545.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $581.00 $512.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $630.00 $465.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Comfort Systems USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Comfort Systems USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Comfort Systems USA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

Financial Milestones: Comfort Systems USA's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Comfort Systems USA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comfort Systems USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comfort Systems USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Comfort Systems USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

