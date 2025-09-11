What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser WY underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has decreased by 3.85% from the previous average price target of $32.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Weyerhaeuser among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamir Patel CIBC Lowers Outperformer $31.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $29.00 $30.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Hong Zhang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Weyerhaeuser's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Weyerhaeuser analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Financial Insights: Weyerhaeuser

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Weyerhaeuser's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weyerhaeuser's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

