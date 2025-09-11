Deep Dive Into Coterra Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Coterra Energy CTRA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coterra Energy, presenting an average target of $34.62, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.7% from the previous average price target of $34.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Coterra Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $38.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $37.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $31.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coterra Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Coterra Energy's Background

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Coterra Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Coterra Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 54.6% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.