Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Zillow Gr Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Zillow Gr ZG in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $86.18, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. Observing a 7.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $80.36.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zillow Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $75.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $84.00 $76.00 Dae Lee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $93.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $88.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $60.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $92.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zillow Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Zillow Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zillow Gr Better

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

Zillow Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

