Expert Outlook: Millicom Intl Cellular Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Millicom Intl Cellular and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $42.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.44% from the previous average price target of $36.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Millicom Intl Cellular. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $49.00 $39.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $46.10 $37.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $18.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $37.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Millicom Intl Cellular. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Millicom Intl Cellular compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Millicom Intl Cellular's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Millicom Intl Cellular

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (100%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100%), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Honduras (67% but not controlled or consolidated in the firm's financial statements). The firm's wireless networks cover about 120 million people, serving 42 million customers. Its fixed-line networks reach 14 million homes, serving about 4 million broadband customers. Increasingly, Millicom offers converged packages that include broadband with wireless services. The firm has agreed to acquire Telefonica's operations in Ecuador and Uruguay.

Understanding the Numbers: Millicom Intl Cellular's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Millicom Intl Cellular faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.9% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Millicom Intl Cellular's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Millicom Intl Cellular's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Millicom Intl Cellular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

