What Analysts Are Saying About Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.14% from the previous average price target of $25.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Norwegian Cruise Line by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $38.00 $36.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $20.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $31.00 - James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Norwegian Cruise Line's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

A Deep Dive into Norwegian Cruise Line's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Norwegian Cruise Line showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

