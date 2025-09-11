Deep Dive Into Etoro Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Ratings for Etoro Group ETOR were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Etoro Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. A decline of 7.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Etoro Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $62.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $58.00 $70.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $68.00 $78.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $65.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $66.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Etoro Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Etoro Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Etoro Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Etoro Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Etoro Group

Etoro Group Ltd is a multi-asset platform supporting trading and investing in equities, cryptoassets, commodities, currencies, and options traded either as an asset or as a derivative related to different underlying asset types. The Group is engaged in one operating segment of trading activity.

Key Indicators: Etoro Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Etoro Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Etoro Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Etoro Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Etoro Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Etoro Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

