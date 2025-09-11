16 Analysts Have This To Say About Tapestry

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Tapestry TPR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tapestry and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $119.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Observing a 14.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $105.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Tapestry's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $142.00 $139.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $111.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $105.00 $112.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $92.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $73.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Hold $115.00 $95.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $104.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $115.00 $85.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00 Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $92.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tapestry's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tapestry analyst ratings.

Get to Know Tapestry Better

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounted for 80% of its revenue and well over 90% of its operating profit in fiscal 2025. Handbags accounted for 58% of the brand's fiscal 2025 revenue. Coach products are sold through more than 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade (17% of fiscal 2025 revenue), which operates about 170 stores and generated 52% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2025. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Tapestry sold its smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, to Caleres in August 2025.

Tapestry: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tapestry's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -43.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

