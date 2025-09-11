Where Simon Property Group Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group SPG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $180.89, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.08% increase from the previous average price target of $172.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $170.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $173.00 $163.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $169.00 $168.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $184.00 $180.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $179.00 $180.00 Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $225.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $163.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Simon Property Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Simon Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Simon Property Group: A Closer Look

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Key Indicators: Simon Property Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Simon Property Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

