Assessing GeneDx Holdings: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on GeneDx Holdings WGS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $116.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 17.17% from the previous average price target of $99.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of GeneDx Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $78.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $110.00 - Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $115.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GeneDx Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GeneDx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GeneDx Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind GeneDx Holdings

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The company is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

GeneDx Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: GeneDx Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GeneDx Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GeneDx Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.