Expert Outlook: Synchrony Financial Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Synchrony Financial SYF underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.73, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 15.7% from the previous average price target of $67.18.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Synchrony Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $68.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $75.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $81.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $68.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $52.00 Jeff Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $48.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $62.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synchrony Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Synchrony Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synchrony Financial analyst ratings.

Delving into Synchrony Financial's Background

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.