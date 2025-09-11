Deep Dive Into Owens-Corning Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Owens-Corning OC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $177.43, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.06% increase from the previous average price target of $175.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Owens-Corning among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $170.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $169.00 $165.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $210.00 $218.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $184.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $165.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $173.00 $167.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Owens-Corning's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Owens-Corning's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

