Deep Dive Into Vince Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Vince Holding VNCE underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.75, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average has decreased by 6.25% from the previous average price target of $4.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vince Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $2.50 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vince Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vince Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vince Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Vince Holding: A Closer Look

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Breaking Down Vince Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Vince Holding faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.09% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.