Demystifying United Parcel Service: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for United Parcel Service UPS were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 4 2 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.81, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A decline of 6.75% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of United Parcel Service among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $83.00 $91.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $91.00 $98.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $114.00 $127.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $90.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $98.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $114.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $97.00 $103.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $120.00 $124.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $98.00 $115.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $122.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $107.00 $110.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $124.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Parcel Service's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Breaking Down United Parcel Service's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, United Parcel Service faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

