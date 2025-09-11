Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $521.82, a high estimate of $590.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $509.60, the current average has increased by 2.4%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Thermo Fisher Scientific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $490.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $500.00 $460.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $535.00 $525.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $565.00 $570.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $490.00 $450.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $567.00 $553.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $553.00 $573.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $590.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $460.00 $500.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $480.00 $500.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $475.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thermo Fisher Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Thermo Fisher Scientific's Background

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Financial Insights: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Thermo Fisher Scientific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

