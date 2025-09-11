Expert Outlook: 10x Genomics Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on 10x Genomics TXG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.33, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 6.94% from the previous average price target of $13.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of 10x Genomics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $15.00 - Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 10x Genomics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of 10x Genomics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 10x Genomics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Its product offerings include a Chromium platform comprising microfluidic chips and related consumables, Chromium X series, Visium and Xenium platforms, and others, which are predominantly used for the study of biological components. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Americas (excluding the United States), Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

Unraveling the Financial Story of 10x Genomics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, 10x Genomics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.